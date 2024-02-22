Man, 33, charged after major Bilston drugs raid involving 2,000 cannabis plants worth up to £1.5m

Meta Alban, 33, of no fixed abode, appeared in court on Thursday charged with producing cannabis following a raid on a large industrial estate on Livingstone Road, Bilston on Wednesday.

The raid, which took place at the Reliance Trading Estate, just off of Chem Road and Stanley Place, on Wednesday morning, resulted in the seizure of around 2,000 individual plants of a possibly value up to £1.5m.

On X, West Midlands Police announced: "A man is appearing in court this morning, charged with producing cannabis, following a raid on a large industrial unit in Bilston yesterday as part of OpAdvance.

"The 33-year-old was arrested after we found a cannabis set up including around 2,000 plants."

It comes after the Express & Star joined police during the raid on the huge cannabis growing operation in one of the biggest raids carried out in the region.