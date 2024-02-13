Decision to deny Bilston baby killer parole is confirmed

Christopher Taylor, then aged 25, and his 19-year-old girlfriend Kayley Boleyn were jailed for life in July 2010 after murdering little Ryan Lovell-Hancox.

They were given minimum terms of 15 years and 13 years respectively after the court was told the youngster had more than 70 separate injuries on his body when he died.

Taylor applied for parole before Christmas which was provisionally turned down subject to appeal. He took up the appeal and also applied to be transferred to an open prison.

Both conditions have now been formally denied after being reviewed by the Parole Board for England and Wales on January 1. It was Taylor's second bid for parole, the first one in 2020 was also denied.

A risk assessment said the original offences, relevant patterns of previous offending and other factors including a willingness to use violence and a misuse of drugs and alcohol were listed by the panel as influences which made it more likely that Mr Taylor would re offend.

It said: "Although he had undertaken an accredited programme to address decision making and better ways of thinking and had completed study materials concerning victim awareness and anger management, his behaviour in prison had fluctuated and there some been concerns about some incidents, including instances of violence.

"His probation officer could not support release at this stage and although transfer to open conditions could be useful the evidence suggested Mr Taylor was not ready for such a move at present."

"To do so, the panel must review the extent to which he has made sufficient progress during the sentence in addressing and reducing risk to a level consistent with protecting the public from harm, given that a prisoner in open prison may be unsupervised in the community and taking temporary releases under licence.

They examined a release plan provided by Mr Taylor’s probation officer and weighed its proposals against assessed risks but concluded this plan was not robust."

At the time of the initial refusal of his appeal Ryan's aunt Tanya Lovell welcomed the news but said every time there is a parole application it brings back what happened to her nephew.