Timeline: Work continues on Automotive training centre in Bilston with work on track for opening next year

The purpose built Advanced Technology and Automotive Centre in Wellington Road is being developed as part of the City Learning Quarter vision led by the council, who tweeted the timeline video.

Contractors Speller Metcalfe have completed the piling and foundation works on the four storey building in and installed the steelwork.

Next the ground and first floor slabs will be poured, block work for the external walls will be laid, the building will be clad, and the roof installed to make it watertight.

Due to be completed in July next year, the centre has been designed for engineering and automotive studies, with facilities for new electric, hybrid and traditional vehicles, as well fabrication, manufacturing, welding, computer-aided design and robotics.

The project is expected to secure hundreds of jobs in the local economy and create learning opportunities for thousands of students specialising in engineering and automotive, including electric vehicles (EV).

Work began on the new facility last month.