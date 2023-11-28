Road set to be closed for days due to emergency water works

It has been announced by Wolverhampton Council that emergency works by Severn Trent Water on Cable Street near Bilston will mean a temporary road closure at the canal bridge, with it expected to remain in place until Friday.

Any vehicles heading towards that area have been informed of diversions along the A41 Bilston Road and Steelhouse Lane in both directions.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: "Severn Trent Water emergency works mean a temporary road closure on Cable Street, at the canal bridge, is expected to remain in place until Friday (Dec 1).

"Vehicular diversion route is along Bilston Road (A41), Steelhouse Lane and vice versa."