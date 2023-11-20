Plans lodged for redevelopment of Bilston outdoor market

It follows public feedback in July on initial proposals, which helped shape the final design.

Funding of £5.2 million from the Towns Fund will support the market redevelopment, which is also part of the transformative Bilston Health & Regeneration Programme (HaRP).

The new-look market will be connected to extensive public space improvements and Bilston’s public transport hub.

The plans include the enhancement of the entrance off the Black Country Route, reorganisation and refurbishment of the indoor and outdoor markets, the introduction of new retail units and public toilets, the provision of a flexible space where events can be hosted, and a taller canopy to cover the stalls in the outdoor market.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: "Markets are a destination and people don't just want to come and shop, they also want to enjoy the atmosphere and sit down for a cup of tea.

“We had good feedback from residents through the consultation and have developed attractive plans that will enhance Bilston market for residents and visitors.

“It is important for our traditional local centres to flourish, and this scheme builds substantially on the investment already made in Bilston in recent years.”