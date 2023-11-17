Candle-lit vigil to be held for Bilston stabbing victim Shawn Seesahai

Shawn Seesahai died on Monday after being found in an area of open land off Laburnum Road on Stowlawn Playing Fields with severe stab wounds.

Despite the work of paramedics at the scene, the 19-year-old died from his wounds.

Two 12-year-old boys were set to appear in court today accused of the 19-year-old's murder after being arrested on Thursday on suspicion of the killing.

Now, a candle-lit vigil has been organised in memory of Shawn, with those wishing to pay their respects invited to attend.

The vigil will be held at Green Park Avenue playing fields on Green Park Road on Sunday, November 19 at 6pm.

A member of the community has said they are holding the vigil to show love and respect to the family and they have their utmost sympathy.

Those wishing to attend can bring flowers, where they will be laid to make a memorial.