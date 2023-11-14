Express & Star
Girl injured after being hit by car in Bilston during rush hour

A girl was hit by a car and rushed to hospital during rush hour in Bilston.

The incident occurred on Highfields Road in Bilston. Photo: Google Street Map

An ambulance crew from West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to reports of a crash on Highfields Road at about 8.31am on Tuesday.

They arrived to discover a pedestrian, a girl, who had been hit by a car and who was treated at the scene by a paramedic officer.

She was found to have injuries not believed to be serious and was taken to New Cross Hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian on Highfields Road at 8.31am, one ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a girl, who was the pedestrian.

"She was treated for injuries not believed to be serious, before being taken to New Cross Hospital."

