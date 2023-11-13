Views sought on future uses for Bilston land

Wolverhampton Council has launched an online survey to get residents’ views on future uses for Bilston High Street Link.

The link is the open space connecting WV Active Bilston-Bert Williams Leisure Centre and wider Urban Village development to Bilston town centre.

Ideas are being sought for how the community and groups, especially young people, can use the land.

The results from the survey will help shortlist options for discussion at a meeting with residents and community groups early in the new year.

The final Bilston High Street Link works form part of the transformative Bilston Health & Regeneration Programme (HaRP), supported by levelling up funding secured from the government in March.

Councillor Stephen Simkins, Wolverhampton Council leader, said: “The Bilston High Street Link improvements are part of our wider works to deliver the best for the town.

“We not only want to enhance this public space to create a better environment – but also make it a thriving space for activities, particularly for the young people of Bilston.

“I would therefore urge residents to use the survey and have their say on how they want this space at the heart of their community used.

“It is important for our traditional local centres to flourish, and this scheme builds substantially on the investment already made in Bilston in recent years.”

To take the survey visit consultation.wolverhampton.gov.uk/cwc/bilstonhighstlink

The survey closes at midnight on December 3.