Motorist caught speeding down Black Country Route at 112mph

Motorist caught driving at 112mph down the Black Country Route

The major road has a speed limit of 50mph, so officers leapt into action when a vehicle was spotted travelling in a dangerous manner.

A spokesman for Central Motorway Police said: "This driver thought it was acceptable to drive at 112mph on the A454 Black Country Route which has a posted 50mph speed limit.

"He will have a day out in court where he can expect to get banned! S59 also issued."

It happened on Sunday afternoon.

Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002 gives uniformed constables the power to act if they have reason to believe a vehicle is being driven in a manner which “is causing, or is likely to cause, alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public”.