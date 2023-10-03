Fire investigators confirm historic Bilston pub blaze was started deliberately

Greyhound & Punch Bowl, High Street, Bilston. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Fire investigators from West Midlands Fire Service have confirmed that the blaze of the pub, which happened around 3.40am on Saturday was an arson, and they have now concluded their investigation and passed it onto West Midlands Police.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police confirmed that investigations continue into the pub blaze.

Firefighters were called to the Greyhound and Punchbowl in Bilston High Street at around 3.40am after smoke was seen pouring from the Grade II listed pub.

The building dates back to the 15th century when it started life as a manor house.

West Midlands Fire Service sent crews from Bilston, Willenhall, Tipton and Wolverhampton to tackle the blaze.

All four floors of the pub were very heavily smoke-logged.

After the fire was extinguished, High Street was closed in one direction due to the threat of the building collapsing. Structural engineers confirmed the building was safe to re-enter, enabling one of the fire investigation officers to begin work.