Dog dies in Bilston bungalow fire

The dog - a Jack Russell - was found deceased after the family had initially put out a message on social media that their dog was missing, following a fire at a bungalow on Beach Avenue in the Woodcross area.

Two fire crews from Bilston and Dudley attended the scene at around 3am on Tuesday morning, and firefighters, using breathing apparatus, managed to extinguish the blaze which had affected 70 per cent of the building.

One lady received care from paramedics before being taken to hospital, whilst all other people were accounted for.

Members of the 'Spotted Woodcross and Surrounding' Facebook group have been gathering items to donate to the woman who reportedly lost everything in the blaze.

The Facebook post says: "There was a fire in 1 of the bungalows in Beach Avenue in the early hours of this morning ... Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the poor woman has lost everything.

"If anyone has and spare clothes they no longer want would you be willing to donate them to her, im thinking sizes 20-24 tops, jumpers, coats and I'm thinking sizes 18-20 trousers, im not sure of her shoe size.. she will also need household things too but don't know where she will be moving to at the moment yet."

A spokesperson from West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly before 3.05am on Tuesday 26 September, we responded to an incident on Beach Avenue in Bilston.

"Two fire engines from Bilston and Dudley responded, the first arriving within five minutes of being mobilised.

"This was a bungalow fire affecting 70% of the ground floor. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the blaze.

"A check of the adjoining bungalow was carried out, and although there was very minor smoke logging in the loft, no fire spread was confirmed.

"All people were accounted for and one lady left the property before we arrived at the scene. She received care from paramedics at the scene and is believed to have been conveyed to hospital. Very sadly, a dog was confirmed to have died as a result of the fire.