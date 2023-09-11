Air ambulance scrambled to Bilston after taxi and car in crash

The junction of Childs Avenue and Hurst Road

A black Vauxhall Astra was in collision with a silver taxi at the junction Hurst Road and Childs Avenue, Bilston.

Emergency services attended the scene shortly after 3pm on Monday.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a two-car RTC on Hurst Road at 3pm.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire attended the scene."

The spokesman added: "On arrival we discovered two patients, both men. One of them was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to New Cross Hospital by land ambulance.

"The second man was assessed and discharged on scene."

