Jealous husband who stabbed wife to death in their garage then phoned relatives is jailed for life

Mother-of-two Kamaljeet Mahey, aged 45, suffered 28 "sharp force injuries" when she was attacked at about 4.35am at the family's home in Park Meadow Avenue in Stowlawn near Bilston on December 15 last year.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard how killer Rajveer Mahey falsely believed that his friendly, hardworking wife was having an affair with someone at the meat processing plant where they both worked in Wednesbury, despite being repeatedly told this was untrue.

Kamaljeet Mahey was pronounced dead at the scene after the stabbing incident

The court heard that approximately two hours after leaving her with catastrophic knife wounds to her neck and body, the defendant phoned distraught relatives living nearby telling them: "I have killed Kami now - I'm going to kill myself."

However, the Punjabi speaker did not take his own life and calmly walked outside to meet his devastated relatives before showing them where he had left his wife to die in the garage.