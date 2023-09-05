Elderly pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by van in Bilston

The collision happened on Wellington Road in Bilston, near the tram stop for The Crescent. Photo: Google Maps.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 11.13am to a collision involving a pedestrian and a van on Wellington Road.

They sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "Upon arrival we found an elderly man who was the pedestrian.

"He was assessed and had sustained serious injuries. He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene.

"He was conveyed to New Cross Hospital for further treatment.