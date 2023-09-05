Elderly pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by van in Bilston

By Eleanor Lawson

An elderly man has sustained serious injuries after being hit by a van in Bilston today.

The collision happened on Wellington Road in Bilston, near the tram stop for The Crescent. Photo: Google Maps.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 11.13am to a collision involving a pedestrian and a van on Wellington Road.

They sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "Upon arrival we found an elderly man who was the pedestrian.

"He was assessed and had sustained serious injuries. He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene.

"He was conveyed to New Cross Hospital for further treatment.

"The driver of the van did not require treatment from ambulance staff."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

