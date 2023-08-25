'Support the Trumpet' concert being held at under-threat Bilston jazz pub

Trumpet landlord Musti Bouameur is appealing for support after burglary

The High Street pub was burgled last week with the thieves stealing the contents of the safe and music equipment leaving the "venue in danger of closing".

A GoFundMe crowd funding page has seen music fans from across the country donate cash to help keep the Trumpet open.

Slade fans have also been supporting the Trumpet due to the role the pub played in the formation of the 1970s glam rock supergroup.

Martin Brooks, from glam band Pouk Hill Prophetz who organised Slade gatherings across Europe, said: "We have just heard that The Trumpet has been burgled. I am sharing their post below. Terrible news. This pub has played a major part in the history of Slade.

"Pouk Hill Prophetz had the honour of joining Darren Johnson at his book launch earlier this year at this very special venue. We will be playing there again as part of the Slade Convention on 1st October. Let‘s support this iconic pub!"

Musician Musti Bouameur took over the pub to continue the live music it has become renowned for, partner Diane was heartbroken "low lifes" stole all of Musti's 75th birthday presents.

After surviving the pandemic the owners fear the crime could finally silence the Trumpet.

They said: "This could result in the end of this venue, the pandemic was hard enough to get through, but we did it. But just as we have got ourselves back on our feet, this crushing blow could finally finish us. Some self centered, low-life has ruined not only our chances to continue to present you with some of the best music around, but a local tradition that has been around for decades."

Diane Elcock and Musti appealed for £10,000 in the wake of the burglary which saw all of Musti's 75th birthday presents stolen and music equipment needed for live music.

So far 43 people have dug deep and given £1420.

Walsall four piece band CC Rider will be hitting the high notes at the pub on Saturday afternoon.

CC Rider

Musti said: "This Saturday from 4pm at CC Rider will be playing. Please come along if you can and support the Trumpet."

Another gig which the pub's owners hope will get the tills ringing is on Friday, September 1 when Harripaul are performing at 8.30pm.