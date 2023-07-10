Multi-million pound Bilston health and wellbeing facility scheme set to be approved

A computer generated image of what the new Bilston health & wellbeing facility could look like next to WV Active Bilston-Bert Williams

Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet is set to approve the funding and development at a meeting on Wednesday.

People were consulted on designs for the proposed facility at a series of events at Bilston market and online.

Cabinet members will now be asked to approve the project, ahead of it being considered by full council and an outline planning application being submitted.

The proposal outlines that the state-of-the-art health and wellbeing facility will be mostly funded from the £20 million Government grant the council secured for its transformative Bilston health and regeneration programme in March.

The facility will bring together partners and providers from the health, social care and wellbeing and leisure sectors to support around 18,000 residents and will be located next to WV Active Bilston-Bert Williams leisure centre.

Councillor Stephen Simkins, Wolverhampton Council's acting leader and cabinet member for inclusive city economy, said: “This new facility will provide invaluable health and wellbeing services for the local community.

“The feedback we have had from residents and stakeholders has been hugely positive and their input has been invaluable in developing plans for what will be an important community asset.

“The facility will be located where it can benefit the community the most, right in the centre, making it highly accessible and underpinned by investment in high-quality public realm and connectivity.