Overhaul of Bilston playing fields begins to make park 'come to life'

Councillor Linda Leach, cabinet member for adult services, and Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment and climate change, at Prouds Lane playing fields in Bilston

Wolverhampton Council and developers Haystoun Construction Limited are working on transforming Prouds Lane Playing Fields following a community consultation.

Trees and hedging have been planted, new fencing has been installed and a new play area has been excavated ready for development.

And to help residents enjoy the playing fields through the year, new hard-surface perimeter footpaths are currently being created and edged.

When the transformation is complete, there will be a new play area with inclusive equipment to enable children of all ages and abilities to play together.

Existing football pitches will be renovated and outdoor gym equipment will be installed to help people boost their fitness levels.

New railings will replace the old and tired perimeter fencing and specially designed control barriers to combat motorcycle access will be installed.

The barriers will be designed to allow access for pedestrians, cyclists, wheelchairs, and mobility scooters.

There will also be number of landscaping improvements to improve site security as well as new benches and litter bins.

The newly revamped space is due to open in time for the summer.

Prouds Lane Playing Fields have been in need of refurbishment for some time and following a public consultation in 2019, residents gave their support to plans to revamp the site.

Limited funds were available and residents were initially asked to prioritise elements of the plan.

However, following further contributions from Public Health and local developers under a Section 106 Planning Agreement, the full list of improvements can now be made.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “It’s great to see the works successfully under way at Prouds Lane Playing Fields.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing the pathways completed and work starting on the next steps in revamping the site.

"There will be a great range of new attractions and refurbishments for local people to enjoy.”

Councillor Linda Leach, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for adult services and Bilston North ward councillor, said: “This project is really important to all the residents who gave their views and identified the things that matter to them.