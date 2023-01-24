Investigation into mystery brown sludge polluting Bilston canal

Brown Sludge that has worked its way into the Bilston Canal system.

Bilston police have started an investigation after noticing a blanket of brown sludge flowing through the Bilston Canal system on Monday afternoon.

The force is working alongside the Canal and River Trust to find out the source of the contamination, identify those responsible, and to start a clean-up process of the affected area.

A spokesman for Bilston Police said: "We will be working to find those responsible and clean the area."