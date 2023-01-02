Notification Settings

Calls made to review bus gate in Bilston after petition launched

By Joe SweeneyBilstonPublished:

Calls have been made to review the rules governing a town centre bus gate near Wolverhampton, which currently only allows access to certain traffic such as buses, cycles and emergency vehicles.

Sarwan Lal with councillors and customers last month

The order for a bus gate in Hall Street, Bilston, came into force in August 2021 and at present means there is no through route for vehicles between nearby Wellington Road and Wood Street.

It was initially made after concerns were raised about inappropriate vehicles driving through no entry signs and across private land at Bilston bus station – but has since faced calls to be axed.

Bilston Radio Cars owner Sawan Lal has amassed 3,000 signatures on a petition calling for Wolverhampton Council to reverse their decision – and has led a walking protest from the rank on Wood Street to the bus station.

Councillor Linda Leach, who represents Bilston North, has written to the council's cabinet member for city environment and climate change Councillor Steve Evans calling for a "sensible and balanced resolution” to the situation.

She said: “Whilst I fully appreciate the traffic and safety implications of why the Hall Street bus gate was put in place, we really do need to find a sensible outcome that benefits everyone who uses the town. Bilston is a popular place for shoppers to visit and that very much needs to continue.

“I’d like the council’s highways team and the cabinet member to consider a review with a minimum of at least one way access for private hire and Hackney carriage taxis. Following the launch of this recent petition, I’ve already received a very positive response from all parties and subject to legal advice I’m hopeful we can do the right thing for everyone."

Wolverhampton Council confirmed last month officers are looking into the issue but have yet to receive a petition about Wood Street.

