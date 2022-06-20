Playing fields set to get long-awaited refurbishment

Councillor Linda Leach, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for adult services and Bilston North ward councillor reviews the plans for Prouds Lane Playing Fields

Wolverhampton Council will begin work on transforming Prouds Lane Playing Fields later this year, with the revamped space due to open in Spring 2023.

Improvements planned for the site include a new children’s play area with inclusive equipment to enable children of all ages and abilities to play together.

Existing football pitches will be renovated and outdoor gym equipment will be installed to help local people boost their fitness levels.

To allow residents to enjoy the fields through the year, new hard-surfaced perimeter footpaths will be created and new benches and litter bins will be installed.

New railings will replace the old and tired perimeter fencing and specially designed control barriers to combat motorcycle access will be installed. The barriers will be designed to allow access for pedestrians, cyclists, wheelchairs, and mobility scooters.

Fresh tree planting will also be carried out as well as a number of landscaping improvements to improve site security.

Prouds Lane Playing Fields have been in need of improvement for some time and following a public consultation in 2019, residents gave their support to plans to refurbish the site.

Limited funds were available and residents were initially asked to prioritise elements of the plan. However, following further contributions from Public Health and local developers under a Section 106 Planning Agreement, the full list of improvements can now be made.

The fields had also been included for development in the Black Country Plan, with Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for adult services and Bilston North ward councillor Linda Leach involved in the campaign to stop developers putting housing on the fields.

She said it was fantastic news to hear that the playing fields would be getting the new work done on them,

She said: “This is really fantastic news. Prouds Lane Playing Fields have not had any significant work for many years and we now look forward to delivering this great range of improvements for local people to enjoy.

“We have worked very hard to make sure all of the residents’ priorities have been met and it will be great to see these fields come to life and used by all the community.

“Prouds Lane Playing Fields will become a place for people to meet friends, allow children to play safely and offer the opportunity for some exercise in the fresh air.