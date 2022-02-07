Shock and sadness as Bilston stabbing leaves man fighting for his life

There was still a heavy police presence in Bilston the morning after the stabbing

The man was left critically ill after being stabbed during a fight which started at the McDonald's on Bilston High Street at around 7pm on Sunday, then moved onto Stonefield Walk behind Lidl and near the fast food restaurant.

During the fight on Stonefield Walk, it is believed the 37-year-old man was stabbed in his groin, before his attacker fled the scene.

A passer-by performed CPR until paramedics arrived and gave advanced trauma care, before he was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

On Monday morning the scene was a quiet one, with both ends of the walkway cordoned off by West Midlands Police and a blue tent erected at the scene of the stabbing.

A defibrillator could be seen outside the tent as forensic officers took photographs and inspected the scene, while the McDonald's restaurant remained closed to customers as the investigations continued.

The area around the scene was cordoned off as forensic officers inspected the scene

A member of the public, who didn't want to be named, said they were shocked and saddened to hear about the stabbing and the fight that started before it.

He said: "It's awful to hear that someone's been stabbed around here and that it's come from a fight is really sad.

"I hope the man's OK as I heard from someone about this and thought the worst, so I hope he gets through this and his family are ok.

"I was walking over the footbridge earlier and saw the tent and realised that was where it had happened and it just looks really horrible."

Detective Inspector Chris Fox from West Midlands Police CID, said: "We believe there was a disorder involving two groups of boys which started in McDonald’s in the high street before spilling outside.

"Other people got involved and one man has suffered a stab wound which has left him seriously ill. We’re not aware of anyone else being seriously injured.

"We’re working hard to understand what happened and who was involved. We’ve spoken to some people already but I need anyone who saw what happened or who filmed the incident on their phone to please get in touch."

The scene the morning after a man was stabbed and left in critical condition

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6:57pm to reports of a stabbing at Bilston High Street.

"We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the MERIT trauma team to the scene.

"Crews arrived to find a man in a critical condition with bystander CPR already in progress. Staff took over treatment and administered advanced trauma care to the man.

"He was conveyed to hospital on blue lights and sirens for further treatment."