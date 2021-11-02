Passenger killed and driver seriously injured in Bilston crash

Police tape next to the Black Country Route in Bilston

The crash happened in Bilston on Monday evening.

It involved one car and was reported to the emergency services to have happened at Bessemer Close, an access road just off the Black Country Route, at 8.40pm

A passenger in the car was freed by firefighters but pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called to Bessemer Close, which is an access road for BCA Wolverhampton just off the Black Country Route.

On Tuesday morning there was no sign of a crash apart from police tape on a walkway next to the Black Country Route opposite Halfords.

An aerial view of the Black Country Route in Bilston. Photo: Google

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, we discovered two patients, both men.

“The first, a passenger in the car, was extricated from the car by fire service colleagues. However, upon assessment it sadly became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“The second man, the driver of the car, was assessed and had sustained serious injuries, he received advanced trauma care on scene and was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.”

The ambulance service sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic.

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.