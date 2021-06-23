White Rabbit pub, Bilston, reopens with change of name, the Bankfield Inn. Pictured left, general manager is Craig Shein, Councillor Phil Page, Simon Archer, Georgina Shein and Councillor Olivia Birch COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 21/06/2021 White Rabbit pub, Bilston, reopens with change of name. Refurbished pub reopening today with new name to the Bankfield Inn.Pictured left, General manager is Craig Shein, Cllr Phil Page, Simon Archer, Georgina Shein and cllr Olivia Birch....

The Bankfield Inn was previously The White Rabbit.

The pub on Bankfield Road was built four years ago by Wolverhampton-based pubs group Marston's and originally opened in October 2017.

General manager Craig Shein, who has been at the pub since January 2020, said it was very nice to be back open again after so long with a new concept.

The White Rabbit had been closed since November last year.

"The change of name was put out at that time and no one was upset by the change. The Bankfield Inn refelects the area and being part of a community. We hope that people will come in and see what we have to offer," said Mr Shein.

He said Marston's had made a substantial investment in the refurbishment.

"It has a great new look and feel. We are going to be a real community pub with more activities," added Mr Shein, who head a team of 16 full and part-time staff.

The refurbishment has added new features including a revamped bar area, new lounge and restyled garden area.

"We now have seven internal and one 85in Tv outside and we'll be showing the Euros matches," said Mr Shein.

A quiz night is being held on Thursday from 9pm, a social distanced "tap your feet in your seat" opening party disco on Friday and on Saturday from 1pm to 3pm movie characters Hulk, Spiderman anbd Snow White will be visiting to entertain youngsters.

Until Sunday(JUNE 27) 10p from each pints of Banks's beer sold at the pub will be going to the BWO Outreach project which provides a food bank for the Bilston and Wednesfield area.