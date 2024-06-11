Man charged with drink driving after crash that left woman in hospital
A Wolverhampton man has been charged with drink driving after a woman was injured in a crash that closed a Shropshire road for several hours.
A two-car crash on the A454 Bridgnorth Road in Shipley, near The Inn pub, saw the road closed off in both directions from around 5.50pm.
A woman taken to hospital, although her condition is not thought to be life-threatening.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “We were called to a two-car collision on the Bridgnorth Road in Shipley, Shropshire at around 5.50pm on Monday night.
“One woman was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-changing.”
Following the crash, 21-year-old Travis Willoughby of Churchfield Road in Wolverhampton was arrested and charged with charged with driving a motor vehicle with excess alcohol and driving without third-party insurance.
He is set to appear before Telford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 27.