Wolverhampton park murder: 'We won’t ever find peace but we just want justice for our son's death'

The two 12-year-old boys responsible for killing the "utterly defenceless" 19-year-old who had been visiting the city have been found guilty in unanimous verdicts by the jury after a trial.

His father, Suresh Seesahai, and mother, Maneshwary Seesahai, said their son came here for eye surgery after injuring himself while playing basketball back home in on the Caribbean island of Anguilla.

Shawn Seesahai's devastated parents Suresh and Maneshwary are praying for justice for their murdered son

The couple, originally from Guyana, said he was a hard worker, who 'loved' to help his mother with chores, worked for his dad on weekends and always told them that one day he would 'shine' and take care of them.

Mrs Seesahai, 43, said: "Shawn was such a loving son, he was so well-mannered, looked after us, was loving to everyone and very protective.

Shawn Seesahai - Family photo

"He always said he wanted to work, he wanted his own house, his own car.

"After his eye surgery he told me he would finish school. He always said ‘Mum I'll be shining, I'll be shining, don't worry I will help you. He wanted to be an engineer, when he was a 10-year-old he would work with his father on weekends in construction, his father taught him about all the tools and as he got older he wanted to be an engineer in the UK.

"He liked basketball and cricket, he loved those sports. He was always listening to music. He spent most of his time at home and didn't want to go out much.

“He didn't deserve what happened, I don't have much to say about it. I just want justice.”