Wolverhampton bus services diverted in both directions after crash

The collision on Bradmore Road was reported at around 11am on Thursday.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, National Express West Midlands said the number 4 bus service, which runs through Pendeford, had been disrupted.

It said the service was diverted in both directions via Broad Lane and Finchfield Road.

The company went on to apologise to customers for any disruption to their journeys.

The Express & Star has contacted the West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.