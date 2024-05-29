Express & Star
Shoppers and workers drill evacuation at Wolverhampton's Mander Centre

Dozens of shoppers, store and office workers were evacuated from Wolverhampton's Mander Centre as part of a fire drill this morning.

By Deborah Hardiman
Published
Last updated

A large crowd including Express & Star staff filed out of the building and gathered in Queen's Square and Dudley Street shortly after 9.30am.

The workers were allowed to return at about 9.45am, followed by waiting shoppers.

