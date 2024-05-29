Shoppers and workers drill evacuation at Wolverhampton's Mander Centre
Dozens of shoppers, store and office workers were evacuated from Wolverhampton's Mander Centre as part of a fire drill this morning.
A large crowd including Express & Star staff filed out of the building and gathered in Queen's Square and Dudley Street shortly after 9.30am.
The workers were allowed to return at about 9.45am, followed by waiting shoppers.