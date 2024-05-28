Wolverhampton tram crash: Photos show dramatic scene after collision involving car and trams

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident took place yesterday at around 2.15pm on Monday and saw a vehicle collide with two trams on Bilston Street Island.

Now, with pictures sent to the Express & Star, the full extent of the damage to both the car and trams can be seen.

In the images, sent in by David Evans, a blue Ford Focus can be seen missing its two front headlights after colliding with the trams, with the damaged West Midlands Metro vehicle also in view.

The tram, which operates the line to and from The Royal and Wolverhampton Station, is seen with the front of the vehicle hanging off.

Following the crash, the front cover of the tram could be seen hanging off

At the time, West Midlands Police Service said: "We attended following a collision involving a car and two trams.

"The driver managed to get out of the vehicle, and the road remains blocked."

The road was closed for around an hour while emergency services worked to clear the scene, with road users told at the time to expect delays to regular travel.

In another picture, firefighters can be seen working to remove the car, with an ambulance also working on the scene.

Emergency services workers could be seen working to free the vehicle from the tracks

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent an ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene.

A spokesperson said: "One man, from the car, was assessed by ambulance staff for injuries but did not require further treatment and so was given self-care advice and discharged at the scene. The tram driver was not injured."

An ambulance can been working at the scene following the crash

The incident led to a large amount of traffic on the busy road, with drivers urged to use alternative routes.

At the time, West Midlands Metro said: "Due to an RTC trams are unable to operate between the Royal and Wolverhampton Station.

"Trams are operating between the Royal and Edgbaston Village."