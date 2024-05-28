'Frustrated customers and less trade'? Shop owners' fears as major Wolverhampton roadworks begin

A main road through Whitmore Reans is set to be closed throughout Tuesday and Wednesday between 9.30am and 3.30pm due to surface treatment work on Newhampton Road West and Newhampton Road East.

Signs were being displayed all along the road on Monday to inform residents of the works, which Wolverhampton Council said is part of its £9.7m Highway Capital Programme which includes additional funding set aside to fix potholes.

It means bus services will be diverted away from the area over the two days, while parking has been restricted along Newhampton Road West and Newhampton Road East during the works.

Residents and motorists have been warned of road closures due to roadworks

The work is being carried out under the council’s highway capital programme, with West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) providing funding for many of the projects.

It's not the first set of works to have taken place in the area over the last few months, with speed calming measures having recently been put in place all along from the road from the start at Waterloo Road to the end at Tettenhall Road.

For shop owners and workers at the Avion Centre in Whitmore Reans and further along the road, the fear was of more days of disruption and a lack of footfall as a result.

One shop owner, who didn't want to be named, said he hadn't heard about the new set of works and said that he thought enough had been done already.