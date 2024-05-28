Employee who stole pair of TVs worth more than £2,500 avoids jail

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jamie Hunt was handed a suspended prison sentence when he appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 22, where he admitted a charge of theft by employee.

The court heard how the 30-year-old stole a pair of 55in 4K LG TVs, worth £2,598, when they were in the hands of Advanced Delivery Services Ltd.

Hunt, of Wesley Street in Bradley, Wolverhampton, was given a 16-week prison term suspended for 12 months.

The court noted that Hunt had a "flagrant disregard for people and their property".

He was also ordered to pay £1,000 compensation and attend 15 rehabilitation activity days.