Students and teachers create powerful tribute to school anniversary

The year 7 students and tutors from Colton Hills Community School in Wolverhampton came together on May 23 to form an image of the number 50, which was captured on the playing fields outside the school from a drone.

It was another way for the school to mark its 50th anniversary since secondary schools in Graiseley and Penn merged together in 1974 to create Colton Hills.

The school has been lauded as a diverse centre of learning, with formers students including Commonwealth Games boxing Gold medallist Delicious Orie, as well as people involved in scientific research and as the Queen's chaplain.

It has also provided ample opportunities for students to develop and grow as a high performance and accredited learning centre, plenty of extra curricular activities and residential visits to the school's house in Porthmadog in Wales.

The school will be hosting a 50th anniversary celebration evening on July 18, with former pupils and staff invited to come and celebrate the school's 50th anniversary.

The students and tutors worked together to get the drone shot

Acting deputy headteacher Duncan Gittins said the school was a place where people came to learn and improve and said he was looking forward to the anniversary event.

He said: "The school is a place that is hungry to get better and somewhere where there are opportunities for staff and students and is excited about the next 50 years.

"For the event, we've invited staff and students from the last 50 years to come and watch performances including dance and musical performances.

"There will also be an opportunity where people can share their own stories and a banquet in the sports hall, so it's going to be a good night."

Tickets to the 50th anniversary event on July 18 cost £22.38 each and can be bought at eventbrite.co.uk/e/colton-hills-community-school-50th-anniversary-alumni-dinner-party-tickets-851498373557