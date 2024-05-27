Drinkers spoilt for choice of Bank Holiday beer festivals

Penn Bowling Club, The Olde Vic Ale House in Bilbrook and the Keg and Comfort all held festivals celebrating the best in local beers and ciders.

Drinkers enjoyed three days of live music, a huge selection of beers and food at Penn Bowling Club with pints being pulled all the way until 11pm tonight (Monday).

Penn Councillor Celia Hibbert, who is standing as an Independent candidate for Wolverhampton West in the General Election, went to festival to meet constituents including one who was crying into his beer glass after his beloved Leeds United lost in the Championship Play Off Final.

She said: "I popped in for the Penn Bowling Club beer festival here in Wolverhampton West. What a great atmosphere! One of my Constituents, needed a hug because his team, Leeds United didn’t manage to make it back into Premiere League. As a football lover myself (and former professional footballer), I can completely feel his pain.

"We need to support local events like this, no-one will do it for us."

Award winning micropub the Keg and Comfort catered for cider drinkers, putting on 18 ciders on for drinkers on Saturday and Sunday. Wolverhampton CAMRA also took the opportunity to present the micropub with certificates of excellence.

Wolverhampton CAMRA chairman Mark Hewitt said: "I am pleased to present this certificate for Wolverhampton city pub of the year runner up, it is great to see the excellent standards which the Keg and Comfort keeps up."

CAMRA chairman Mark Hewitt presenting Keg and Comfort owners John and Louise Clive with their certificates

The pub also was presented with the runner up for the best cider pub in the West Midlands and runner up for Wolverhampton cider pub of the year, which they missed out on top spot by just five marks.

Louise Clive, from the Keg and Comfort, said: "We were presented with three certificates by Wolverhampton CAMRA, we are so pleased that the Keg is still shown to be ‘up there’ for quality ales and ciders."

In Bilbrook, The Olde Vic Ale House was celebrating its first birthday with Beartown Brewery holding a tap takeover marking three decades of brewing its award winning ales.

The pub posted on Facebook: "The Olde Vic Ale House celebrates its 1st birthday! Can't believe it’s been a year already."