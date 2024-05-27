Crash prevents trams from reaching Wolverhampton city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Metro has warned of potential delays to its services into the city centre.

The incident was first reported at 2.24pm, with West Midlands Metro saying that services are unable to run between the Royal and Wolverhampton Station.

On X, West Midlands Metro said: "Due to an RTC trams are unable to operate between the Royal and Wolverhampton Station.

"Trams are operating between the Royal and Edgbaston Village."

Emergency service have been approached for more information.