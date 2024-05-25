Popular pool and water play area reopens to visitors to make a splash this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tettenhall Pool was ready to welcome residents once again today, offering a place to cool off as summer fast approaches.

The water facility has time and time again proven a popular spot in the city during the warmer months, attracting hundreds of visitors each year.

Tettenhall Pool pictured in 2022 upon its reopening for the summer

Today also marked the reopening of the water splash play facilities at East Park, which was new to the city last summer.

The play area also features treetop towers, roundabouts, seesaws, wetpour tunnels, firefighters pole, rockers, springers and bucket and rope swings.

The East Park water play area opened for the first time last summer

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, cabinet member for resident services at Wolverhampton Council, said: “Tettenhall Pool is hugely popular during the warmer weather and we’ve been getting it ready for plenty of summer fun.

“The water splash play at East Park is a fabulous addition to our city and was enjoyed by hundreds of local children after it opened last year.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal getting ready for the switch on at East Park water splash play.

“We are hoping for some warm days so children and families can make the most of splashing. I’d like to remind people of the importance of wearing hats and sunscreen while enjoying the city’s water attractions – and do make sure you wear suitable clothes and shoes."

Councillor Gakhal also reminded people to be "considerate to residents" when using the water facilities and take litter away with them.

He added: "Remember, if you are bringing your dog, please make sure they are kept under control, on a lead and out of the water."

Visitors pictured enjoying the fun at Tettenhall Pool in previous years

The two water facilities will be available to visit throughout the summer months and are set to close again in September.