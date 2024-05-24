Wolves-mad cafe breaks matchday breakfast record thanks to Wolfpack regulars' appetites

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wolves-crazy cafe Top Nosh, thanks to Wanderers' cup runs and extra home games, topped 3,500 breakfast sales this season.

It means over the season the Wolfpack wolfed down over 10,000 sausages and 5,000 eggs.

The Singh family, from Wednesfield, have run the Hampton Walk cafe for nearly 20 years and declared this season the best ever for selling breakfasts despite a multitude of night games.

Owner Jag Singh promised to make a donation to the Wolves Foundation if fans broke the record.

He said: "It was touch and go in the end because we worked out we needed to sell over 100 breakfasts before the last home game to break the record.

"But it looked like all the fans had gone to the pub instead but thankfully our regulars turned up and pushed us past the 3,500 mark."

Jag, like millions of others, was impressed by a recent Wolves mental health campaign video filmed outside Molineux which went viral.

He said: "The video was so moving and we know exactly the importance of people have a chat if they are down, our cafe is a safe space.

"Because we broke the record we will be making a donation to the Wolves Foundation Head 4 Health campaign."

Jag also wanted to thank his suppliers for not letting him down all season.

He said: "We only use Gills Sausages because they are local, it is important to support local businesses."

However, despite selling over 10,000 sausages just for matchday breakfasts F A Gill at Parkfields, Wolverhampton, which was founded in 1938, announced last week it had entered administration.

All Top Nosh's eggs are supplied by Telford's P&H Eggs and despite offering scrambled, poached and omelettes the favourite way for Wolves fans to eat their eggs is fried.

The fanbase came in for some online stick when it was revealed their favourite pre-game meal was a full English, any time of day or night.

But Jag will keep giving customers what they want. He said: "Who cares what the rest of the country says? We have got a vegetarian breakfast now but Wolves fans love a full English, and they always taste better in the Premier League."