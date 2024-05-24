Cheers to The Halls! Why revamped Wolverhampton venue has every reason to celebrate
The University of Wolverhampton at The Halls is celebrating its one-year anniversary this weekend.
By Paul Jenkins
Starting with a concert by Blur on May 26 last year, over 200,000 tickets have been sold across 133 events including global artists like Kaiser Chiefs, McFly, The Black Crowes, Liam Gallagher and Jack Whitehall as well as acts from across the West Midlands as well.
In the coming weeks, Nile Rodgers, The Cult, John Bishop, Status Quo and Jimmy Carr are set to appear.