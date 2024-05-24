Cheers to The Halls! Why revamped Wolverhampton venue has every reason to celebrate

The University of Wolverhampton at The Halls is celebrating its first anniversary since re-opening

Starting with a concert by Blur on May 26 last year, over 200,000 tickets have been sold across 133 events including global artists like Kaiser Chiefs, McFly, The Black Crowes, Liam Gallagher and Jack Whitehall as well as acts from across the West Midlands as well.

McFly were one of the first acts to appear at the newly refurbished venue

In the coming weeks, Nile Rodgers, The Cult, John Bishop, Status Quo and Jimmy Carr are set to appear.