Bus services diverted in Wolverhampton due to 'incident'

National Express West Midlands reported the issue on Willenhall Road/Lower Horseley Fields at around 9.20am on Friday.

It warned passengers that the service 529 – which runs between Wolverhampton and Walsall through Willenhall – had been disrupted.

The service has been diverted in both directions via Wednesfield Road and Deans Road.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the regional bus company apologised to customers for any disruption to their journeys.