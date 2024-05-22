President looking forward to centenary after successful Molineux final

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Alex Hamil MBE was speaking during the 98th final of the JW Hunt Cup, which has raised over £400,0000 for the Sedgley based Beacon Centre for the Blind since it was first played for in the 1926-1927 season.

Mr Hamil. aged 89. was present at Molineux on Tuesday as Lichfield City beat Wolverhampton Casuals 3-1 to retain the trophy, which is played for annually by over 30 clubs across the whole region.

Winners Lichfield celebrate at Molineux.

The former league referee from Ettingshall Park officiated on all the original 92 grounds and was awarded the MBE in 2013 for services to football and the visually impaired.

He said: “It is hard work but very rewarding, we have always raised the money for the one cause which is situated in the Black Country and is known for the magnificent work they do.

“We are fortunate to be able to play the final at Molineux, where I have refereed games including John Richard’s testimonial game in 1982 against Moscow Dynamo ­.

“It is a great stadium and the players and officials from the finalists look forward to playing here as well as meeting people from clubs from all over the region who support it.

“Just by being able to hold it here we are able to raise around £3,000 on the night through gate receipts and programme sales and that is the essence of the competition, which started in 1926 with a meeting at the Molineux Hotel.

“In two years time it will be the centenary and we hope to raise as much money as possible for the Beacon Centre before then and celebrate a special occasion for a quite unique competition.”

The winning team on the pitch at Molineux

John Gough, chairman of this year’s sponsors Gough Group Holdings Limited and a Wolves director presented the cup to the winning captain and said he was honoured the company was involved.

He said: “When the centenary of the competition comes around in two years time our company will be over 125 years old and with us being based in Bilston the two are a natural fit as it involves teams from all over Wolverhampton, the Black Country and further afield which we serve.”

“It is a special competition for me as my father played in the final in 1946 and the money raised goes to another Black Country organisation which does so much to help the blind and visually impaired.”