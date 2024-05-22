Man accused of stabbing 'didn't ask any questions' when he picked up two machetes before attack

Myckel Betty, aged 21, and Joshua Francis, aged 23, are charged with wounding after a street fight in Ashmore Park in 2022 which left victim Jake Winters with life changing injuries.

Betty has previously pleaded guilty to possessing a machete and another count of wounding.

Betty, previously of Wolverhampton but who then moved to Stoke-on-Trent, gave evidence at Wolverhampton Crown Court as part of the case for the defence.