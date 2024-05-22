Man accused of stabbing 'didn't ask any questions' when he picked up two machetes before attack
A man accused of viciously stabbing a man has told jurors "he didn't ask any questions" when he picked up two machetes before the attack.
By Adam Smith
Myckel Betty, aged 21, and Joshua Francis, aged 23, are charged with wounding after a street fight in Ashmore Park in 2022 which left victim Jake Winters with life changing injuries.
Betty has previously pleaded guilty to possessing a machete and another count of wounding.
Betty, previously of Wolverhampton but who then moved to Stoke-on-Trent, gave evidence at Wolverhampton Crown Court as part of the case for the defence.