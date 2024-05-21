Two day Wolverhampton music festival cancelled days before event

More than 20 artists were set to descend on the city's Hangar venue for the The 90s v 2000s festival on Saturday and Sunday.

However, this morning the organisers announced the festival was cancelled, blaming the cost of living crisis for the poor ticket sales.

The Bizznez Network posted on Facebook: "Due to slow advance ticket sales we have taken the unfortunate decision to cancel this festival.

"All advance ticket holders were already notified about this and their tickets have been fully refunded."

They added: "We get it, the cost of living crisis is hitting people really hard so disposable money for personal treats is not on most people's priority list at the moment.

"Let's hope it gets better soon and for all and we will be back again next year. Stay blessed."

Garage, jungle and urban stars including Artful Dodger, General Levy, Heartless Crew, Panjabi MC and Baby D were all booked to play at the two day festival.

The Hangar Warehouse Venue posted the announcement on their Facebook page, and said: "This is an announcement from the external promoters of the 90s v 2000s festival. Please direct all questions and messages to them. All tickets have been refunded by their team."

The Pearson Street venue has had a run of packed events in recent months ranging from Back to the Roots to last weekend's River Tots.