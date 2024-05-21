'Being scared is no defence for carrying a knife' – Wolverhampton judge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Simon Ward has been outspoken against 'the scourge of everyday knife crime' and again commented when sentencing a 20-year-old for possessing an offensive weapon.

The court heard Morgan Parry's defence solicitor Tariq Khan saying he was carrying a zombie style knife with an 18 inch blade because he was scared after being threatened by an acquaintance of his cousin.

Police officers saw Parry, aged 20, and another man brandishing weapons at each other when they were called by a member of the public to Chelmarsh Avenue, Wolverhampton on the afternoon of Thursday April 4.

They pursued Parry who was wearing a grey hoodie style top and when they got out the car and searched the area and found the knife, along with a quantity of cannabis on him.

When interviewed at the police station, Parry said he had been threatened earlier and was carrying it for his own protection.

Mr Khan said his client had carried it for 'self protection' and the incident had been going on all day he felt threatened but the incident had not amounted to serious disorder and he was a youngster of previous good character.

But Judge Ward said: "I can't accept the amount of knives that are being carried by people for which they often say is purposes of protection – in this case I don't accept that having a zombie style knife with an 18 inch blade is in any way acceptable,

"The public is telling us everyday about the scourge of people carrying and using knives and rightly expecting us to do something about it, often that involves putting people behind bars.

"In this case I am not going to do that as the defendant has shown plenty of remorse and I believe him when he says that nothing like this will happen again but there does need to be a message to go out via the media that carrying knives whether for protection or with the intent to use is acceptable."

Parry, of Chelmarsh Avenue, Castlecroft was given a four months detention order suspended for 18 months, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a serious violence reduction order, as well as being ordered to pay costs of £425 and a victim surcharge of £45.