An anonymous letter to the Express & Star alleged that staff at the store in Dudley Street have been forced to leave the shop to use other facilities "for more than 28 days".

The letter said: "Staff have to use the town centre toilets and have to announce when they are going to the toilet otherwise are penalised for going.

"They are questioned on how long it takes to get to the toilet and back by management and in response tell staff it should not take that long."