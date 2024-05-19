Wolverhampton Boots staff left without toilet facilities for four weeks thanks to 'drainage problem'
Boots has promised that a "drainage problem" at its busy Wolverhampton city centre store is being investigated, with staff left without working toilets for the past four weeks.
Plus
Published
An anonymous letter to the Express & Star alleged that staff at the store in Dudley Street have been forced to leave the shop to use other facilities "for more than 28 days".
The letter said: "Staff have to use the town centre toilets and have to announce when they are going to the toilet otherwise are penalised for going.
"They are questioned on how long it takes to get to the toilet and back by management and in response tell staff it should not take that long."