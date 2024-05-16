'We've teamed up to turn an overgrown garden into a flowery wonderland to help mental health'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Charity and Community Development Trust All Saints Action Network (ASAN) has secured funding from Kew Botanical Gardens to deliver a re-wilding project in the Heart of the All Saints neighbourhood in Wolverhampton.

ASAN is working with the NHS Health and Beyond to transform the outside area of the All Saints medical practice.

An urban garden is being created with native plants and all year-round colour that will encourage bio-diversity through being a vantage point for pollinators.

The launch of this initiative coincides with Mental Health Awareness week, which runs until Sunday.

Flowers have begun to bloom in the garden

The charity said the importance of plants and nature to wellbeing is well established and supporting people with mental health issues was key for both organisations.

Sarah Southall, managing director for Health and Beyond said “We are delighted to be working with ASAN on this project.

"The garden will have profound benefits for local people and help to reduce anxiety, reduce stress and improve mental wellbeing."

Shobha Asar-Paul, ASAN chief officer said: “The amount of green spaces is linked to fostering strong social and community connections.

The project has turned an overgrown mess into a living garden

"This medical practice serves a thriving community and we are proud to be working with Health and Beyond in enhancing the outdoor space into one that patients, staff and the neighbourhood can benefit from and enjoy.”

To find out more information about the project and to get involved, email Nick Bassett at NicholasB@asan.org.uk.