Van driver who dropped pizza box causing him to 'swerve across road' gets driving ban for being over the limit
A Wolverhampton van driver who was pulled over by police in Telford after he dropped a pizza box, causing him to swerve across the road, has lost his licence for being over the drink drive limit.
Arvind Singh, of Pond Crescent, had just stopped for pizza when he was pulled over on March 23 after police spotted his transit van being driven “erratically” on Whitchurch road.
Telford Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday that the 28-year-old had dropped his pizza box, causing him to swerve across the lane.