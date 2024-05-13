New partnership gives sports education opportunity for pupils

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Wolves Foundation has announced the launch of a new partnership with Our Lady and St Chad Catholic Academy and Specialist Sports College, offering sixth form students the opportunity to study for a sport qualification alongside their A levels.

From September, students will be able to select a BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Sport and Exercise Science run by the Foundation in conjunction with their other A level options already available at the sixth form.

The Foundation's Football Education Sixth Form Academy will also open the door to other enrichment opportunities as part of the course, including visits to Molineux and the Compton Park training ground.

Students will also take part in weekly fixtures in the EFL Community and Education Alliance League, facing teams from the likes of Aston Villa, Liverpool and more.

Jonny Warburton, education and skills manager with Wolves Foundation, said: “We are delighted to launch this new partnership with the Our Lady & St Chad Catholic Academy, who the Foundation have worked with for many years.

Members of the Wolves Foundation celebrate the launch with students. Photo: Joe Williams

“It is an exciting programme which will offer students the chance to combine their choice of A levels with studying in sport, helping to increase their options when they reach the end of their time in sixth form.

“OLSC have some excellent facilities including a 4G football pitch, performance gym and sixth form centre, which will also be of real benefit for those who decide to take up the course.

“There are also many additional elements added in the form of enrichment opportunities, and we are really looking forward to linking up with the staff and students when the programme gets underway.”

The Foundation said the aim will be to have both boys’ and girls’ squads in place for students taking the sport option from September, whilst the Foundation’s work with OLSC is also planned to extend to other year groups.

Brad Moore, senior education officer (Post 16) with the Foundation, said: “We will also be working with Year 7 to 11 students through the Premier League Inspires programme, involving mentoring and intervention as well, so there is a pathway all the way through to the Sixth Form.

“Another advantage of the programme is that, as part of the enrichment, students could link up with the Foundation in an area which suits the other subjects they are taking.

“The work of the Foundation is wide ranging covering a variety of themes which will provide direct links to subjects available at the sixth form for the students.

Students will be able to select a BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Sport and Exercise Science run by the Foundation. Photo: Joe Williams

“On top of that, OLSC encourage students to get involved in charity and social action projects, and, at the Foundation, we will be able to provide guidance and support in this area to help them develop that part of their education.”

Principal of Our Lady and St Chad Catholic Academy, Louisa Craig, said, “We are really excited about this project with the Wolves Foundation and the numerous opportunities that it will bring for the students joining our Football Academy from September 2024.

“The students, without doubt, will be proud to put on the old gold shirts and represent the Foundation in the league.

“Equally exciting is that students will have the option of studying a wide range of additional qualifications at OLSC including A Levels and other BTEC qualifications such as business and health and social care.

“The further education and career possibilities, both in and out of football and sport for students taking part in this project, really are endless.”

A taster session is planned for interested current Year 11 students which will take place at Our Lady and St Chad’s on Wednesday, May 29.

To find out more, go to shorturl.at/acGZ2