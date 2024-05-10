Wolves-mad cafe hopes to smash matchday record for breakfasts served in one season

Whether the team kicks off in the dreaded 12.30pm Saturday TV slot or begin the game under the lights at 8pm, come rain or shine, breeze or gale force, one thing stays the same - Top Nosh Cafe's best-selling menu item is the all day breakfast.

This season's Molineux finale is the team's 34th home game, thanks to a memorable FA Cup run, and could see the cafe break its 3,500 matchday breakfasts served in a season record, back when the team were in the Championship and more home games.

Owners, the Singh family from Wednesfield, have promised to make a cash donation to one of Wolves' partner charities, if the record is broken.