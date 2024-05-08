Inclusive and welcoming school celebrates top inspection marks

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staff and pupils at St Alban’s Church of England Primary School have been celebrating a very positive Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report.

The Wednesfield school was recently subject to the inspection to evaluate how effective it is in delivering a high-quality, distinctively Christian education to its pupils.

Inspectors said they found that St Alban’s, part of Manor Multi Academy Trust, has a well-balanced, vibrant and creative religious education curriculum which gives pupils 'a deep knowledge and understanding' of world views and religions.

Leaders clearly understand how the school's Christian vision is rooted in the unique context of the community.

The vision 'drives decision making at every level, enabling flourishing for all'.

A 'nurturing, inclusive culture' ensures pupils and adults are 'lovingly supported to develop a strong sense of self-worth', with everyone 'valued for their uniqueness and treated well'.

St Alban’s is 'bound together by excellent relationships built on trust and friendship', with pupils understanding the views and lives of others and demonstrating 'an instinctive responsibility to speak out against injustice'.

Staff ensure vulnerable pupils and those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are well supported and, as a result, 'all pupils thrive and aspire to be the best they can be’.

Head of School Leanne Wooldridge said: "We are very proud to have received such an outstanding SIAMS inspection.

"We truly deserve the judgment based on the brilliant work all of our children and staff have put in place over the years."

Rev. Tom Fish, vicar at St Alban's Church, said: "The Christian message is intended to transform the lives of individuals and impact the wider community, and it is exciting to see that becoming a reality at St Alban's School, as this report recognises.

"As a church, we value our longstanding partnership with the school, and are looking forward to developing it further in the months and years ahead."

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for education, skills and work, said: "This very positive SIAMS report demonstrates that St Alban’s Church of England Primary School is certainly delivering a high-quality, distinctively Christian education, and I would like to congratulate Leanne and the team at St Alban’s on their success."

The SIAMS inspection is an Ofsted Section 48 inspection that all schools designated as having a religious character have to undergo on a regular basis.