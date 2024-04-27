Touring show for victims of Windrush scandal hits the road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Campaigners are touring the UK in order to provide affected families and descendants with advice and to help with British passport applications.

The move follows the discovery that some individuals born after 1983 were having difficulties obtaining a passport despite being born here. The campaigners hope to help tackle ongoing issues with pension payments, missing documents and misinformation.

Events will include sessions in Bilston, Dudley and Stoke-on-Trent in the next few months. The Home Office Windrush Outreach team will also be on hand to speak to residents.

Tour organiser the Windrush National Organisation aims to develop greater awareness and advocacy of the schemes available for those facing difficulties in demonstrating their lawful status and those who have had difficulties claiming compensation.

Bishop Desmond Jaddoo MBE, Sharon Jackson BEM and Victor Richards

Organisation chairman Bishop Dr Desmond Jaddoo said: “The Windrush National Organisation is proud to have developed a working relationship with local representatives - in seeking not just justice but also the important recognition of the contributions of the Windrush Generation in putting the great back into Great Britain.

“We seek to advocate for better outcomes particularly for those who are still under the radar and in fear of the hostile environment. We can help and hence provide a safe environment for all those wishing to attend.”

The roadshow will also be visiting regions including Bristol, Yorkshire, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Black Country dates will be announced.

