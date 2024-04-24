Woman fighting for her life after being run over by bus in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident happened on the Penn Road just before 7.30pm and caused long tailbacks for several hours.

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene at the junction of Oaklands Road and Penn Road.

One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic helped give care to the injured pedestrian.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival, we found a woman who was the pedestrian who was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced trauma care to her at the scene and she was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

“No further patients required treatment.”

Holly Shorthouse posted on Facebook she saw the aftermath of the incident.

She said: "My husband and daughter saw the aftermath and were very upset and shocked. Pray the young lady is okay, didn’t sound good at all."

Trudy Robinson added: "Was all closed off still at 8.50pm, traffic coming from town can only turn left passed KFC/Tesco. Hope the person injured will be ok."