Watch: Badger spotted window shopping in Wolverhampton shopping centre

The badger, which was seen in the early hours of Monday morning, was recorded on video enjoying a bit of window shopping as it walked freely around Wolverhampton's Mander Centre shopping complex.

A video, shared by Greggs manager Gemma Chew, shows the hairy mammal happily trotting around the popular shopping centre in the early hours, checking out the items for sale in the store's windows.

Gemma said: "It's literally the funniest thing I've seen, just for the fact that you don't really expect to see a badger there normally, you'll find them in the woodlands but not looking through the shops.

"He must have been doing a little pre-shopping. I really don't know how he got up here, there are only really the escalators in the direction, we can only assume he came through the automatic doors."